Dinner Saturday night was boneless beef short ribs braised in a pomegranate juice-based sauce. I got the recipe from Pressure Cooker Perfection . Excellent.

To drink we shared a 2015 Ridge Buchignani Ranch Carignane (Sonoma County). Excellent match. Plums and blackberries. Moderate alcohol (by Ridge standards). Well balanced. Not a wine for the cellar but pleasant short term drinking. Very food friendly. Grade: 89

p>