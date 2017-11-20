Easy multi-cooker supermarket ingredient chili

The goal was to make a yummy chili--no beans--in about 30 minutes using only mega-mart ingredients.

The process began that morning by grinding one pound of assorted beef trimmings (chuck, sirloin, tenderloin, flank) using the coarse grind die of my KitchenAid Food Grinder Attachment . I ran about half the meat through the grinder a second time to improve the mix.

When it was time to prepare dinner I mixed the meat with 1 teaspoon of baking soda, 1 teaspoon of kosher salt (I like Morton's), 1 teaspoon of chili powder (I like Morton & Basset), and 2 tablespoons of low sodium beef broth), and let it sit for 15 minutes.

I preheated my 6 quart Fagor LUX Multi-Cooker using the browning cycle. When the function light stopped blinking I browned the meat in two batches. I drained the meat on paper towels and dabbed up any excess fat in the cooking insert.

I returned the meat to the insert and added 1 16-ounce jar of medium salsa (among the supermarket options, I like Tostitos Chunky Salsa). This is a great shortcut I picked up from Alton Brown of Good eats fame.

Next I added 1 cup of low sodium beef broth, 1 tablespoon of Worcestershire Sauce, 1 tablespoon law sodium soy sauce, 1 cup of Stahlbush Island Farms Frozen Sweet Potatoes, and 1 tablespoon chili powder.

I set the Fagor to the pressure cooker function, selecting high pressure and setting the timer for 7 minutes. When the pressure cooker time expired, I allowed it to do a natural release for ten minutes and then opened the pressure valve to vent the remaining steam.

The sauce was a little runny. So I finely crushed enough Doritos chips to make a ¼ cup, and stirred them into the pot. I brought the chili to a boil using the browning function and then switched the multi-cooker to simmer.

After about 10 minutes of simmering, the chili had thickened nicely. Given that I did basically no chopping or prep work, but instead just opened bags, cans, and jars, it nevertheless tasted great. In fact, it tasted better than the last chili I tried making from scratch.