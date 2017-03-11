Is Dodd-Frank/SOX reform dead?

Despite controlling both houses of Congress and the Presidency, the GOP has accomplished very little other than getting Gorsuch onto the Supreme Court. In particular, they've failed to reform Dodd-Frank and Sarbanes-Oxley. Granted, the House passed a bill, but the Senate killed it.

The prospects for reforming federal corporate governance law have further dimmed with the announcement that House Financial Services chairman Jeb Hensarling will retire at the end of this Congress. Without his leadership, it seems unlikely that the next Congress will have any greater success.