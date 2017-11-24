It's a sad state of affairs

Few things illustrate the tribal nature of American politics better than comparing the mental gymnastics some of my FB friends are using to justify continuing to support Al Franken to those some are using to justify supporting Roy Moore. (If you fall into the former camp, kindly do not bore me with email arguments why Roy Moore is worse than Al Franken. That's true but irrelevant to my point.)

We're basically at the point of "well, he may be an ass, but he's my tribe's ass, and we need to take/keep the Senate."