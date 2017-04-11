Smothered Pork Chops with Sea Smoke Pinot Noir

Dinner last night was Smothered Pork Chops (with mashed potatoes and green beans) based on a recipe from Pressure Cooker Perfection . I tweaked the recipe to make it a bit more etouffee-like by seasoning the pork chops with a Cajun spice mixture. I also substituted beer for the chicken stock and added a tablespoon of Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce and two teaspoons of Tabasco to the beer. Yummy.

I poured a 2014 Sea Smoke Botella Pinot Noir (Sea Rita Hills), which made a lovely match. This bottling from this vineyard is light by Sea Smoke standards with soft tannins. Very drinkable now. Raspberry. Minerals. A trace of smoke. Grade: 90