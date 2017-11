The star of the show was a Turducken Roll with wild rice and pecan stuffing from La Boucherie (Houston) via Louisiana Crawfish:

The key supporting player was a 2014 Ridge Paso Robles Zinfandel:

Delicious. Deep purple. Great bouquet of ripe berries and black cherries. On the palate, there are soft and silky tannins and good acidity. Juicy blackberry fruit. Grade: 90