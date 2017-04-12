Cooking on Milk Street

Milk Street is Christopher Kimball's new project. Having left his old outfit, America's Test Kitchen, which long has been my go to source for cooking ideas, taste tests, equipment reviews, etc..., Kimball is now launched on a project of bringing global fusion food to the home kitchen.

"Bound to cause his fans to rejoice... even though its production values may be in the coffee-table league--a full-color image appears opposite every recipe--this book is designed for hard, occasionally sloppy, countertop duty. Recipes and accompanying photographs are contained on a single two-page spread, meaning that there isno frustrating flipping back and forth... The book fulfills its promise of sourcing the world's cuisines in search of flavor bombs that are made easy to produce in American kitchens."―The Wall Street Journal



"Overall gold... You already know and trust him from his years leading the way on America's Test Kitchen. Now, he's adding a different kind of spice to life... through his recipes and his research, he aims to connect us all."―Tasting Table



"This approachable book compiles an array of global recipes that are bold in flavor, yet simple enough for the home cook. Try the mouth-watering soups, such as Spicy Red Lentil Stew and Spanish Garlic. And be sure to pay attention to the technical tips along the way."―RealSimple

"All the recipes offer the reliability that Kimball is famous for, and there are lists of pantry staples and cooking tips included with some recipes to help readers get dinner on the table with ease...Egg dishes go from a simple scramble cooked in olive oil to curry braised eggs that promise to reinvent breakfast, and possibly dinner. Vegetable recipes are particularly interesting... [and] Kimball's fans will be pleased with this latest cookbook."―Publishers Weekly