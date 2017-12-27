From the "It's not Paranoia if They're Really Out to Get You" File, Screwed by the University of California ... Again

I suppose we all have our gripes about healthcare these days, so I hope you'll pardon me for venting about mine. The University of California keeps making health care changes and every single time it makes my healthcare situation worse. A few years ago, they dropped my then primary care provider as an in-network provider. I changed primary care providers to a doctor who took UC Care Blue Shield plan. The University then switched to Anthem (possibly the worst health insurer in the world). My primary care provider refuses to accept Anthem--and who can blame him?--so I'm out of network ... again.

Starting this year the University has also switched to Anthem as its prescription benefits manager and, as you will doubtless have foreseen, my preferred pharmacy--Costco by mail--is out of network.

As a result, both my preferred primary care provider and pharmacy are now out of network.

I suppose I shall now have to switch pharmacies, with probably doesn’t seem all that big an issue in the scheme of things. But I continue to wonder what the University will do next to make my healthcare more costly and less functional.