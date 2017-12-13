Get your favorite cook a Fagor LUX 6 quart Multi-Cooker for Christmas

In the November 2017 issue, Cook's Illustrated ranked multi-cookers. it's top finisher was the Fagor Lux LCD Multicooker. In second place was the slightly older and less expensive Fagor Lux Multicooker, of which they wrote:

We still liked our old winner; it made great pressure-cooked food. And though, like other models, it tended to cook less efficiently than a traditional slow cooker because of its shape, we were able to tweak our recipes to get good food. It had a comparatively simple and navigable interface and we really liked the clear “locked” and “unlocked” symbols, which made it easier to attach the lid. It has a lot of buttons and its interface isn’t quite as streamlined as our new winner, but it’s still a good option.

I love mine so much I also bought a 4 quart model. And, yes, I frequently use both of them while cooking the same meal. It's my favorite kitchen gadget of 2017 and my highest recommended Christmas gift for your favorite cook. By the way, Cook's Illustrated is the only food magazine with subscribing to. The magazine, its website, and cookbooks are my cooking bible.