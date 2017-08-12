How far should Catholic universities go in accommodating students of other faiths?

My colleague Eugene Volokh tackles the question, noting among other things that:

Both public universities and private universities that aspire to serious and cosmopolitan intellectual life should be treating students of minority religions equally. But it doesn’t follow that they should commemorate the same way holidays that are an important part of the traditions of 90 percent of the students (both the Christians and the nonreligious who still grew up celebrating Christmas) as holidays that are important to 2 percent. ...

Loyola keeping a Catholic identity helps promote real intellectual diversity in American public life (and, again, I’d say the same as to other religious universities; I can imagine some religious belief systems that are so pernicious that, while they must be constitutionally protected, we can still say they hurt American life more than they help it, but I think that most of the traditions that found universities do have a good deal to contribute).