It's okay for me to think out loud, because I'm not all that important, but people like @Pontifex and @realdonaldtrump shouldn't

I got to thinking about the titular topic when I read John Allen's commentary on the recent fracas over Pope Francis' musings about the translation of the Lord's Prayer:
In a nutshell, Francis commented on the line “lead us not into temptation” in the English version of the prayer, saying he doesn’t care for it. Here’s a sampling of the headlines we saw from major secular news outlets:
- “Pope Francis suggests rewording the Lord’s Prayer” (Los Angeles Times)
- “Pope Francis proposes change to the Lord’s Prayer” (New York Daily News)
- “Pope Francis calls for Lord’s Prayer to be changed” (The Independent)
Anyone who knows the score would look at those headlines and let loose a sigh of despair. (What they do next is a sort of personality test - most of us would just shrug and move on, but a cranky few would start firing off snarky tweets.)
The problem, of course, is that each of those headlines is fundamentally inaccurate. This pope, and almost certainly no pope ever, would propose changing a prayer that comes from Jesus himself and is at the very core of the Christian faith.
What Francis was talking about instead is a change to the translation of the Lord’s Prayer in English, based upon the phrasing in certain other languages. (As hard as it may be for some Americans to believe, the Our Father was not originally pronounced in English. Jesus likely spoke it in Aramaic, the Semitic language of the Palestine of his day, and it was recorded in the New Testament in koine Greek, meaning the popular Greek of that time.)
Further, Francis wasn’t “proposing” anything either, in the sense of an already formulated and worked-out idea being laid before some decision-making body with the authority to make such a decision.
It probably would be more accurate to say that Pope Francis was thinking out loud, reflecting on the way the Our Father is translated. His beef was that the English version of “lead us not into temptation” could be understood to mean that God causes people to sin, or at least induces us into it.
This is not the first time Pope Francis has caused an uproar with off-the-cuff remarks. To the contrary, it seems to be something of a habit of this Pontifex.
Of course, Pope Francis is not the only world leader who seems to lack a filer between brain and mouth.
We routinely see the same sort of thing when Donald Trump sends one of his off-the-cuff tweets out into the world, for example, wrecking havoc as the percolate though the media and social media.
When I spout off the worst thing that happens is that the Daily Bruin and UCLA's intolerant left have yet another cow.
When people with the authority and prominence of a Pope or a President spout off, however, things can get much more serious. Wars could start. Schisms could break out.
So we'd all be a lot better off if Pope Francis and President Trump had minders who could intercept off-the-cuff thinking before it goes viral.
