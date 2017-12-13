It's okay for me to think out loud, because I'm not all that important, but people like @Pontifex and @realdonaldtrump shouldn't

I got to thinking about the titular topic when I read John Allen's commentary on the recent fracas over Pope Francis' musings about the translation of the Lord's Prayer:

In a nutshell, Francis commented on the line “lead us not into temptation” in the English version of the prayer, saying he doesn’t care for it. Here’s a sampling of the headlines we saw from major secular news outlets:

“Pope Francis suggests rewording the Lord’s Prayer” (Los Angeles Times)

“Pope Francis proposes change to the Lord’s Prayer” (New York Daily News)

“Pope Francis calls for Lord’s Prayer to be changed” (The Independent)

Anyone who knows the score would look at those headlines and let loose a sigh of despair. (What they do next is a sort of personality test - most of us would just shrug and move on, but a cranky few would start firing off snarky tweets.)

The problem, of course, is that each of those headlines is fundamentally inaccurate. This pope, and almost certainly no pope ever, would propose changing a prayer that comes from Jesus himself and is at the very core of the Christian faith.

What Francis was talking about instead is a change to the translation of the Lord’s Prayer in English, based upon the phrasing in certain other languages. (As hard as it may be for some Americans to believe, the Our Father was not originally pronounced in English. Jesus likely spoke it in Aramaic, the Semitic language of the Palestine of his day, and it was recorded in the New Testament in koine Greek, meaning the popular Greek of that time.)

Further, Francis wasn’t “proposing” anything either, in the sense of an already formulated and worked-out idea being laid before some decision-making body with the authority to make such a decision.

It probably would be more accurate to say that Pope Francis was thinking out loud, reflecting on the way the Our Father is translated. His beef was that the English version of “lead us not into temptation” could be understood to mean that God causes people to sin, or at least induces us into it.