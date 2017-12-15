Kindly buy my new co-edited book on Delaware Corporate Law: Can Delaware Be Dethroned?: Evaluating Delaware's Dominance of Corporate Law

Along with my co-editors, Iman Anabtawi, Sung Hui Kim, and James Park, I am delighted to announce the publication of a volume of edited essays on Delaware corporate law by some of the leading academic and practitioner experts in the field:

Delaware is the state of incorporation for almost two-thirds of the Fortune 500 companies, as well as more than half of all companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, and other major stock exchanges. This gives Delaware a seemingly unchallengeable position as the dominant producer of US corporate law. In recent years, however, some observers have suggested that Delaware's competitive position is eroding. Other states have long tried to chip away at Delaware's position, and recent Delaware legal developments may have strengthened the case for incorporating outside Delaware. More important, however, the federal government increasingly is preempting corporate governance law. The contributors to this volume are leading academics and practitioners with decades of experience in Delaware corporate law. They bring together a variety of perspectives that collectively provide the reader with a broad understanding of how Delaware achieved its dominant position and the threats it faces.