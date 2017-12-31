For New Years Eve Eve we had an amazing stuffed pork tenderloin from La Boucherie via Louisiana Crawfish with Spanish rice, peas, and a tasty @VeuveClicquot rose. @lacrawfishco @CajunMeats Highly recommended.

For New Years Eve Eve we drank a NV @VeuveClicquot Rose. It made a wonderful accompaniment to our Cajun stuffed pork tenderloin. Very red for a rose, with many fine bubbles. Crisp, fruity, minerally. Strawberries, cranberries. vanilla, toast. Grade: 90 pic.twitter.com/K4y4sQT9WX

My resolution for 2018 is to go to Confession often, but because I want to rather than because I have to, if you get my drift.