Rack of lamb with short cut risotto & white truffles and a 1997 Ridge Montebello

Although my birthday (59 if you're keeping score at home) isn't until Monday (so there's still a few hours for shopping), we had my birthday dinner last night. The centerpiece was my birthday present to myself--an Italian white truffle.

Lamb

One rack of lamb, frenched.

sale

pepper

Score the fat layer over the meat. Season the rack heavily with salt and pepper, rubbing them into the fat and meat.

Let the rack come up to room temperature while you preheat the oven to 450°. Put a cast iron pan in the oven to heat. When the oven is fully heated put the rack in the pan fat-side down. After 5 minutes, flip the rack so the fat side is facing up. At the 10 minute mark, reduce the oven temperature to 325°. After 10 more minutes (for a total of 20) take the lamb out of the oven and check the internal temperature with an instant read thermometer . If it's below 125°, put the rack back in the oven for a couple of minutes. If it's the right temperature, put it on a cutting board to rest.

Sauce

1 teaspoon unsalted butter

1 tablespoon shallots

¼ tawny port

¼ white wine

¼ low sodium chicken stock

green peppercorns (I like a lot but suit your own taste)

pinch salt

teaspoon Dijon mustard

Put butter in a small sauce pan over medium heat. When it stops foaming, add shallots and cook for a couple of minutes until they are translucent. Add port, wine, chicken stock, peppercorns, and salt. Turn heat to high and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a low simmer. Reduce liquids to a couple of tablespoons. Take pan off the heat. Add mustard and stir to combine.

Cut the rack of lamb into 4 2-bone pieces and top each with a spoonful of sauce.

Short cut risotto with white truffles

I love risotto but I hate slaving over a pot stirring while adding dribs of stock. Hence, short cuts.

Combine all your ingredients in your 4-quart Fagor LUX Multi-Cooker (you have bought one haven't you?). Using the browning feature bring mix to a boil. Install lid (making sure pressure valve is closed) and select the risotto function on the multi-cooker. When the risotto is done, unplug the multi-cooker and let rice rest for a few minutes before releasing pressure.

Using a mandoline or a truffle slicer (be sure to protect your hand with a kevlar glove ) slice your white truffle over the risotto immediately before serving.

Ridge Monte Bello 1997

This is a gorgeous wine. Deep ruby despite having thrown a lot of sediment. Big bouquet of blackberries, blackcurrants, leather, tobacco, and cedar. Smooth tannins and good acidity make it very food friendly. Fully mature but may hold a while. Grade: 97