SEC nominees Pierce and Jackson confirmed by Senate

The WSJ reports that:

The Senate confirmed Democrat Robert Jackson and Republican Hester Peirce as SEC commissioners Thursday night, along with other nominees to federal agencies. Mr. Jackson, a professor at Columbia University, and Ms. Peirce, a senior research fellow at George Mason University, will join the SEC after they are sworn in. ...

As a professor, Mr. Jackson petitioned the SEC to require that public companies disclose their political expenditures. Congressional Republicans, to prevent the SEC from writing such a rule, prohibited the agency from spending funds on the measure. The request attracted hundreds of thousands of public comments. The SEC, under former Chairman Mary Jo White, declined to act on it.

Mr. Jackson, who holds advanced degrees in business, law and government, has published research that found regulatory loopholes allow corporate insiders to potentially trade on inside information. He also found hedge funds and high-frequency traders could get early access to the SEC’s market-moving data feed from a contractor, giving the professional traders another edge over mom-and-pop investors.

“Even as the stock market reaches record highs, we have a lot of work to do,” Mr. Jackson said in a statement after he was confirmed. “I am committed to making sure that investors are protected, that our markets provide the level playing field Americans deserve, and that entrepreneurs have access to the capital they need to grow our economy.”