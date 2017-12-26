Today is the Feast of Saint Stephen

Today s the Feast of Saint Stephen, my name saint, who appears in Acts chapters 6 and 7:

Stephen, filled with grace and power,

was working great wonders and signs among the people.

Certain members of the so-called Synagogue of Freedmen,

Cyrenians, and Alexandrians,

and people from Cilicia and Asia,

came forward and debated with Stephen,

but they could not withstand the wisdom and the spirit with which he spoke.



When they heard this, they were infuriated,

and they ground their teeth at him.

But he, filled with the Holy Spirit,

looked up intently to heaven

and saw the glory of God and Jesus standing at the right hand of God,

and he said,

"Behold, I see the heavens opened and the Son of Man

standing at the right hand of God."

But they cried out in a loud voice, covered their ears,

and rushed upon him together.

They threw him out of the city, and began to stone him.

The witnesses laid down their cloaks

at the feet of a young man named Saul.

As they were stoning Stephen, he called out

"Lord Jesus, receive my spirit."

In today's reflection on the scripture (which you can subscribe to here), Bishop Barron writes:

Friends, today we celebrate the martyrdom of St. Stephen. The Gospel tells us to expect persecution. Martyrs like Stephen are witnesses who have given their lives for the faith, participating in the bloody death of Jesus himself. They are part of the great chorus that gives praise to Christ in heaven. The Lamb has become their shepherd, leading them to springs of life-giving water. ... Please notice the presence of martyrdom up and down the ages, to the present day. The twentieth was the Christian century with the most martyrs ever, in fact more than all the other centuries combined. The most persecuted religion on planet earth today is Christianity. St. Stephen, pray for us!

It is, indeed, a fearful era for people of faith. Not just in China or the Middle East, but increasingly in the post-Christian West, people of faith face varying degrees of oppression ranging from ridicule in the mass media all the way to martyrdom. As Pope Benedict XVI wrote:

How can we not recognize that professing the Christian faith demands the heroism of the Martyrs in our time too, in various parts of the world? Moreover, how can we not say that everywhere, even where there is no persecution, there is a high price to pay for consistently living the Gospel? Contemplating the divine Child in Mary’s arms and looking to the example of St Stephen, let us ask God for the grace to live our faith consistently, ever ready to answer those who ask us to account for the hope that is in us (see I Pt 3: 15).

And, again:

Today too, as in antiquity, sincere adherence to the Gospel can require the sacrifice of life and many Christians in various parts of the world are exposed to persecution and sometimes martyrdom. However, the Lord reminds us: “he who endures to the end will be saved” (Mt 10:22). To Mary Most Holy, Queen of Martyrs, let us address our supplication to preserve the desire for good in its wholeness, especially the good of those who oppose us.

And, finally:

... evangelizers can bring Christ to others effectively when they themselves live in Christ, when the newness of the Gospel is reflected in their own life. Let us pray the Virgin Mary that in this Year of Faith the Church may see an increasing number of men and women who, like St Stephen, can bear a convincing and courageous witness to the Lord Jesus.

In considering how to live in such times, I strongly recommend two texts that have had a huge impact on me: