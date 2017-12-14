Why you can worry about Robert Mueller's special counsel team without qualifying the the tin hat brigade

Watching Robert Mueller's team in action calls to mind a very valid concern the late Justice Scalia raised about the whole special counsel process:
... the conduct of the investigation, and determination of whether to prosecute, will be given to a person neither selected by nor subject to the control of the President—who will in turn assemble a staff by finding out, presumably, who is willing to put aside whatever else they are doing, for an indeterminate period of time, in order to investigate and prosecute the President or a particular named individual in his administration. ...
... The independent counsel thus selected proceeds to assemble a staff. As I observed earlier, in the nature of things this has to be done by finding lawyers who are willing to lay aside their current careers for an indeterminate amount of time, to take on a job that has no prospect of permanence and little prospect for promotion. One thing is certain, however: it involves investigating and perhaps prosecuting a particular individual. Can one imagine a less equitable manner of fulfilling the executive responsibility to investigate and prosecute? What would be the reaction if, in an area not covered by this statute, the Justice Department posted a public notice inviting applicants to assist in an investigation and possible prosecution of a certain prominent person? Does this not invite what Justice Jackson described as “picking the man and then searching the law books, or putting investigators to work, to pin some offense on him”? [Morrison v. Olson, 487 U.S. 654 (1988)]
What kind of lawyer/investigator would be most likely to "lay aside their current careers for an indeterminate amount of time, to take on a job that has no prospect of permanence and little prospect for promotion"? My guess is that the most likely candidates are partisans who hope to take down their target. Getting to nail someone against whom you are predisposed seems a likely enticement. Especially when you will then be lionized by a biased media and have career rewards showered upon you by grateful partisans.
