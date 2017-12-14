Why you can worry about Robert Mueller's special counsel team without qualifying the the tin hat brigade

Watching Robert Mueller's team in action calls to mind a very valid concern the late Justice Scalia raised about the whole special counsel process:

... the conduct of the investigation, and determination of whether to prosecute, will be given to a person neither selected by nor subject to the control of the President—who will in turn assemble a staff by finding out, presumably, who is willing to put aside whatever else they are doing, for an indeterminate period of time, in order to investigate and prosecute the President or a particular named individual in his administration. ...