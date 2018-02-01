Apple loses Rule 14a-8 fight to exclude shareholder proposal requesting establishment of a human rights committee

Bloomberg reports that:

I have argued that the SEC's approach to these CSR proposals is fundamentally wrong headed:

The exemption for matters of social and ethical significance from the exclusionary provisions of Rules 14a-8(i)(5) and 14a-8(i)(7) has long been controversial. For one thing, “shareholders' social policy proposals [occasionally] require a company to include speech in its proxy statements that appears directly adverse to the company's interests.”[1] Setting aside the issue of whether it is sound securities regulation policy to require a corporation to include statements adverse to its interests in its disclosure documents, forcing the corporation to do so implicates the First Amendment rights of both the corporation and its shareholders.[2] In effect, the Rule forces shareholders to subsidize speech that may reduce the value of their investments.[3] This remains true despite the shift towards hedge fund activism, as I have observed elsewhere:

[W]hile there is considerable evidence for the proposition that activist shareholders can profit through private rent seeking, there is little evidence that activism has benefits for investors as a class. Navigant Consulting recently undertook a review of the most basic form of shareholder activism—Rule 14a-8 proposals—and found no evidence that it resulted in either short- or long-term increases in market value. This was true of both social and governance proposals.[4]

Courts therefore should ask whether a reasonable shareholder of this issuer would regard the proposal as having material economic importance for the value of his shares. This standard is based on the well-established securities law principle of materiality.[5] It is intended to exclude proposals made primarily for the purpose of promoting general social and political causes, while requiring inclusion of proposals a reasonable investor would believe are relevant to the value of his investment. Such a test seems desirable so as to ensure that an adopted proposal redounds to the benefit of all shareholders, not just those who share the political and social views of the proponent. Absent such a standard, as we have seen, the shareholder proposal rule becomes nothing less than a species of private eminent domain by which the federal government allows a small minority to appropriate someone else’s property—the company is a legal person,[6] after all, and it is the company’s proxy statement at issue—for use as a soap-box to disseminate their views. Because the shareholders hold the residual claim,[7] and all corporate expenditures thus come out of their pocket, it is not entirely clear why other shareholders should have to subsidize speech by a small minority.[8]