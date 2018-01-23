CNBC Reports that "Billionaire Sam Zell: BlackRock's Larry Fink is 'extraordinarily hypocritical' to push social responsibility"

CNBC:

BlackRock's Larry Fink and other CEOs are "extraordinarily hypocritical" to push companies for more social responsibility, billionaire investor Sam Zell told CNBC on Tuesday. ...

"Either they're a passive fund that follows the market or they're a leader that's setting the tone," Zell said in an interview on "Squawk Box," adding BlackRock can't have it both ways.

Zell questioned whether America is ready to have BlackRock "in charge of the NYSE," saying "I didn't know Larry Fink had been made God."