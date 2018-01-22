Democrats on Pennsylvania Supreme Court give their party a boost without providing any guidance on drawing Congressional districts

Despite its pronouncement that the 2011 map clearly, plainly, and palpably violates the Pennsylvania Constitution, the Court fails to identify the specific provision it so violates. This vagueness by the Court is problematic because the parties raise several state constitutional claims, including the Speech Clause, the Free Association Clause, the Elections Clause, and the Equal Protection Clause, each of which has a different mode of analysis. ... The Court’s order fails to give essential guidance to the General Assembly and the Governor, or this Court on how to create a constitutional, non-gerrymandered map.

One wonders how any such guidance can be provided. How does one go about measuring the permissible degree of partisan gerrymandering? What metrics will be used to decide what is and is not permissible?

My prediction is that the effort to restrict partisan gerrymandering will never produce a coherent test. Instead, if the judges are semi-honest they will paraphrase Justice Potter Stewart's famous standard on obscenity:

"I shall not today attempt further to define the kinds of [Conressional district maps] I understand to be embraced within that shorthand description; and perhaps I could never succeed in intelligibly doing so. But I know it when I see it, and the [map] involved in this case is not that."

Of course, if judges were really honest, they'd admit they were acting as a super-legislature--in this as so many other areas--by drawing lines that benefit their political party. Of course, no judge will ever be so honest, but I nevertheless feel safe in positing that this will not be the last time a court splits on party lines in gerrymandering cases.