Francis Pileggi's 13th Annual List of Key Delaware Corporate and Commercial Decisions for 2017

« The Impact of Tax Reform on Executive Compensation |
Main
Francis Pileggi has released his 13th annual list of the most important Delaware corporate law decisions for the preceding year. As always, it's an incredibly valuable resource.
Posted at 12:26 PM in Corporate Law | Permalink
Reblog
(0)
| Digg This
| Save to del.icio.us
|
|
|
Fr. Robert J. Spitzer: The Soul's Upward Yearning: Clues to Our Transcendent Nature from Experience and Reason (Happiness, Suffering, and Transcendence-Book 2)
Lois McMaster Bujold: Paladin of Souls (Chalion series)
Daniel H. Wilson: The Clockwork Dynasty: A Novel
Stephen Bainbridge: Corporate Law (Concepts and Insights)
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Limited Liability: A Legal and Economic Analysis
Stephen Bainbridge: The New Corporate Governance in Theory and Practice
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Corporate Governance after the Financial Crisis
Subscribe in a reader
More...
Social Media