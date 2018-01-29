House GOP gets money market mutual fund reform hopelessly wrong

« SUV Thoughts: My Porsche Macan S versus a loaner Porsche Cayenne |
I still agree with Jill Fisch that a sponsor guarantee of the buck is the best solution to regulating money market mutual funds. https://t.co/LQMqSFwxkQ— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) January 29, 2018
Posted at 03:15 PM in Current Affairs, Wall Street Reform | Permalink
