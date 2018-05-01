Quoted by the Street in "Apple Adds Human Rights Proposal to Proxy Following SEC Letter"

From The Street:

When Apple Inc. (AAPL - Get Report) shareholders gather in the Steve Jobs Theater on Feb. 13 for the iPhone maker's annual meeting, they will cast votes on whether to establish a human rights committee on the company's board.

Shareholder Jing Zhao of Concord, Calif., who owns $2,000 worth of Apple stock, according to Apple's shareholder proxy, proposed setting a committee to establish human rights principles and report to the shareholders and the public. ...

UCLA School of Law professor Stephen Bainbridge suggested the SEC is wrong to require the inclusion of such proposals, writing that the motions force companies "to include statements adverse to its interests in its disclosure documents," in a blog post.