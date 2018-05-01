Veal Marsala with Risotto al Funghi and Truffles 2012 Ruffino Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Ducale Oro

Risotto

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 shallot, finely diced

2-3 cloves garlic, minced

8 ounces cremini mushrooms, chopped into large dice

1 ounce dried porcini mushrooms, reconstituted and chopped finely

1 tablespoon white truffle butter

1 ½ cups Arborio rice

1 cup white wine

2 ½ cups low-sodium chicken stock

½ tablespoon white truffle butter

1 white truffle

Heat your 4 quart Fagor LUX Multi-Cooker (you have gotten one, haven't you?) using the browning function. When the light stops flashing, add oil and allow to heat until it begins to shimmer. Add shallots and sauté for about a minute or until they become translucent. (If they start to brown, switch the multi-cooker to the sauté function.) Add garlic and sauté about 30 seconds. Add mushrooms and, if you have not already done so, switch the multi-cooker to the sauté function. Cook mushrooms for about 8 minutes or until they are brown and have softened but are still meaty to the taste. Add the white truffle butter and rice. Stir and sauté for 2 minutes. Add wine and switch the multi-cooker back to browning. After wine comes to a boil, allow to reduce for about a minute. Add stock and seal the multi-cooker (making sure the valve is set to pressure). Select the risotto function. When cycle is complete, unplug the multi-cooker and do a 10-minute natural release. Release any remaining pressure and stir rice. Add cheese. Add second bit of butter. Season t taste with salt and pepper. Plate the risotto and grate white truffle over it.

Veal

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ tablespoon white truffle butter

4 veal scallops

1 shallot, finely diced

2-3 garlic cloves, minced

8 ounces cremini mushrooms, chopped into large dice

1 ounce dried porcini mushrooms, reconstituted and chopped finely

Big pinch dried thyme

½ tablespoon tomato paste

⅔ cup dry Marsala wine

1 tablespoon demi-glace and 1 tablespoon Wonder flour dissolved in 1 cup hot low-sodium chicken stock

Dust scallops with Wonder flour and season with salt and pepper on both sides. Pound both sides in both directions with your 48-blade tenderizer .

Preheat skillet over medium-high heat, which I define as 330°. (I check the temperature using my infrared thermometer , but I'm a kitchen geek.)

Add oil and butter. When butter stops foaming, add veal and cook for about a minute per side. Transfer veal to a plate and shallots and sauté for about a minute or until they become translucent. Add garlic and sauté about 30 seconds. Add mushrooms and thyme. Cook for about 8 minutes or until they are brown and have softened but are still meaty to the taste. Add tomato paste and sauté about a minute. Add Marsala, increase heat to full and reduce by half. Add stock and cook until it reaches sauce consistency. Add butter. Add veal and toss in sauce. Serve.

Chianti

The wine was a brilliant match for the veal and risotto. Big bouquet of red and black berries with some warm spices. Well-balanced. Good acidity. Easy to drink and easy to like, albeit not terribly profound. Grade: 87