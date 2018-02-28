Appraisal arbitrage takes another big hit

Ann Lipton:

... in Dell and DFC Glob. Corp. v. Muirfield Value P’rs, L.P., 172 A.3d 346 (Del. 2017), the Delaware Supreme Court threw some cold water on the practice of appraisal arbitrage. The two decisions suggest that in an appraisal action, courts should not try to conduct their own valuation of a company except in unusual circumstances; instead, where the deal was negotiated appropriately, the deal price itself represents the best evidence of fair value.

That alone would be enough to discourage would-be appraisers, absent evidence of significant dysfunction in the process by which the deal price was reached, but the decisions went further: both contained extensive endorsements of the efficient markets hypothesis and the accuracy of market pricing. ...

In Verition Partners Master Fund, Ltd., et al. v. Aruba Networks, Inc., C.A. No. 11448-VCL, memo. op. (Del. Ch. Feb. 15, 2018), VC Laster concluded that after Dell, he had no choice but to accept the market price as the best evidence of the target's fair value - even in the face of evidence that the acquirer made an employment offer to the target's CEO while negotiations were continuing (in violation of a prior agreement with the target, and without the Board's knowledge), and in the face of evidence that the target's financial advisors were trying to curry favor with the acquirer. As a result, he awarded the dissenters the pre-deal market price of $17.13 per share, a figure significantly below the merger price of $24.67 per share.