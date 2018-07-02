Brian Leiter on Diversity in Law School Faculty Hiring

Via Paul Caron comes this Brian Leiter op-ed from the Chronicle of Higher Education:

As I noted in a previous column, the "diversity" rationale in hiring is a dubious one. The evidence that there are pedagogical benefits to having a demographically diverse faculty is close to nonexistent, even if there are morally compelling reasons to give preferences to the descendants of victims of vicious discriminatory practices as a matter of compensatory justice. ...

There is at least one other possible justification for hidden-criteria searches — that they counteract biases of the existing faculty. The idea of "implicit bias," however, has been debunked, as documented in the pages of The Chronicle.