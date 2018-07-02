Brian Leiter on Diversity in Law School Faculty Hiring

Via Paul Caron comes this Brian Leiter op-ed from the Chronicle of Higher Education:
As I noted in a previous column, the "diversity" rationale in hiring is a dubious one. The evidence that there are pedagogical benefits to having a demographically diverse faculty is close to nonexistent, even if there are morally compelling reasons to give preferences to the descendants of victims of vicious discriminatory practices as a matter of compensatory justice. ...
There is at least one other possible justification for hidden-criteria searches — that they counteract biases of the existing faculty. The idea of "implicit bias," however, has been debunked, as documented in the pages of The Chronicle.
Remember. This is coming from someone who is very far to the left.
