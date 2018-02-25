« Perpetual Dual Class Stock versus the SEC’s Dubious Raised Eyebrow Power | Main

02/25/2018

California censorship takes another hit

From WLF Legal Pulse:

Occasionally, but not nearly often enough, courts reintroduce California’s censors to the First Amendment, as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit did last year in striking down San Francisco’s warning-label mandate for “sugary” drinks. On February 20, a Northern District of California judge handed the state its latest speech-regulation defeat, striking down a law designed to limit information that entertainment database company IMDb.com could publish (IMDb.com Inc. v. Becerra).

Go read whole thing.

