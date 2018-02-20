« Shareholder activists pester airlines on behalf of those of us who are, shall we say, horizontally challenged | Main

02/20/2018

Outsourcing the Board

Screen Shot 2018-02-20 at 10.20.46 AM

Posted at 10:26 AM in Books, Corporate Law, Dept of Self-Promotion |

| | | | |

Search

Awards

© Stephen M. Bainbridge 2016

Become a Fan