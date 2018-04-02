Rack of lamb with a mushroom-Port sauce and Israeli Couscous with corn, peas, carrots, and a 2014 Jayson

We went with roasted rack of lamb with a Port-mushroom sauce, whole wheat Israeli couscous with corn, carrots, and peas, and a 2014 Jayson red wine. pic.twitter.com/0SOhpnFhVE— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) February 4, 2018
Season rack of lamb with salt and pepper. Preheat oven to 500. Preheat nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Sear Frenched rack of lamb on both sides. Smear with Dijon. Sprinkle Herbes de Provence. Press on Panko. Into oven. Reduce heat to 350. Roast 16 minutes. Rest.— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) February 4, 2018
Same skillet as lamb seared. Add dash EVOO. Add 1 shallot minced. Add 4 oz sliced cremini mushrooms. Cook until browned and tender. Add 3 cloves garlic minced. Cook 30 seconds. Add 1/2 cup each Port and beef stock. 2 tbl Worchestershire 1 tbl Dijon. Reduce by 1/2. Add 2 tbl cream— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) February 4, 2018
Saucepan. Med heat. 1 tbl EVOO. 1 cup whole wheat Israeli couscous. Cook 1 minute. Add 1/2 cup @ carrot, corn, peas. 2 cups boiling chicken stock. Big pinch @ salt and Herbes de Provence. Cover. Cook 8 minutes. Remove from heat. Let rest 5 minutes. Adjust seasoning.— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) February 4, 2018
@Pahlmeyer Had a 2014 Jayson red wine w/ lamb for dinner. Very enjoyable cherry, current, blackberry associations on nose and palate. Chunky tannins, but drinkable now. I’m guessing high % of Cabernet Franc. Very California despite the Bordeaux varieties. Well over 90 points.— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) February 4, 2018
