Rack of lamb with a mushroom-Port sauce and Israeli Couscous with corn, peas, carrots, and a 2014 Jayson

We went with roasted rack of lamb with a Port-mushroom sauce, whole wheat Israeli couscous with corn, carrots, and peas, and a 2014 Jayson red wine. pic.twitter.com/0SOhpnFhVE — Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) February 4, 2018

Season rack of lamb with salt and pepper. Preheat oven to 500. Preheat nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Sear Frenched rack of lamb on both sides. Smear with Dijon. Sprinkle Herbes de Provence. Press on Panko. Into oven. Reduce heat to 350. Roast 16 minutes. Rest. — Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) February 4, 2018

Same skillet as lamb seared. Add dash EVOO. Add 1 shallot minced. Add 4 oz sliced cremini mushrooms. Cook until browned and tender. Add 3 cloves garlic minced. Cook 30 seconds. Add 1/2 cup each Port and beef stock. 2 tbl Worchestershire 1 tbl Dijon. Reduce by 1/2. Add 2 tbl cream — Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) February 4, 2018

Saucepan. Med heat. 1 tbl EVOO. 1 cup whole wheat Israeli couscous. Cook 1 minute. Add 1/2 cup @ carrot, corn, peas. 2 cups boiling chicken stock. Big pinch @ salt and Herbes de Provence. Cover. Cook 8 minutes. Remove from heat. Let rest 5 minutes. Adjust seasoning. — Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) February 4, 2018