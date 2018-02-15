Shareholder activists pester airlines on behalf of those of us who are, shall we say, horizontally challenged

RESOLVED: The shareholders of American Airlines Group, Inc. (the "Company'*) request that the Board of Directors prepare a report on the regulatory risk and discriminatory effects of smaller cabin seat sizes on overweight, obese, and tall passengers. This report will also analyze the impact of smaller cabin seat sizes on the Company's profit margin and stock price.

SUPPORTING STATEMENT: Average seat width in economy class has dramatically decreased in the past two decades, from 18.5 inches in the early 2000s to 17 inches today. Seat pitch (leg room) in economy class has similarly declined, "from an average of 35 inches in the early 2000s to 31 inches today —and in an increasing number of cases [...] 28 inches," On an American Boeing 737 MAX, the seat width in the main cabin ranges from 16.6 inches to 17.8 inches and seat pitch is 30 inches.

According to the CDC, over 70% of American adults aged 20 and over are overweight or obese. About 4% of adults are also now over 74 inches (6'2") tall.

Reducing seat size in the face of these trends risks losing loyal customers at best —and discriminates at worst.