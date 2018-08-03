Congratulations to Stephen Presser

I was delighted to learn that Stephen B. Presser has been named as one of two 2018-19 Visiting Scholars in Conservative Thought and Policy at the University of Colorado Boulder:

Presser also praised Conservative Thought and Policy Program, which he termed “unique and offered in a uniquely well-run university.” After four decades in the academy, he concludes that “real diversity of opinion is increasingly rare in higher education,” he said.

“Those in charge in Boulder, whom I met when I interviewed for this position, have understood that bringing through a series of scholars committed to the search for timeless truths, and a deeper understanding of human nature, is a partial antidote to some of the difficulties now confronting our divided society,” Presser said, concluding:

“It is a an honor to follow those distinguished teachers who have held this position in the past, a privilege to be asked to participate in encouraging the conservation of what is best in our culture, and a joy to be invited to spend a year in a wonderful setting implementing Socrates’s adage that the unexamined life is not worth living.​”

Presser is a recognized expert in the history of the law and the U.S. Constitution in the 18th century, when the “founding principles of the United States took shape.” His published works emphasize the grounding of the Constitution and the American legal system in “the timeless principles of justice, philosophy and law, which made up what the authors of the Federalist described as the emerging ‘science of politics,’” Presser stated.