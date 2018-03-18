Cumming v. Edens: VC Slights on DGCL 144(a)(1) and the Business Judgment Rule

In a new opinion, Vice Chancellor Slights takes up an interesting case. The facts are complicated, but basically boil down to this: On a seven person board, all of the directors lacked independence a director and an asset management firm with whom the nominal defendant corporation engaged in various transactions. Curiously, however, plaintiff did not claim that a majority of the board was interested in the challenged transactions. The defendants therefore argued that the transaction had been properly approved by a majority of the disinterested directors and that section 144(a)(1) therefore had been satisfied. Accordingly, defendants argued, the business judgment rule is the correct standard of review not the entire fairness standard.

VC Slights' detailed analysis is bookended as follows:

Our case law interpreting Section 144(a)(1) is murky at best. ... I am satisfied that compliance with Section 144(a)(1) does not necessarily invoke business judgment review of an interested transaction.

This strikes me as somewhat of an overstatement. In my treatise Corporate Law (Concepts and Insights) , I explain that:

Conflicted interest transactions today are governed by so-called interested director statutes, of which DGCL § 144 is typical. Section 144(a) states that an conflicted interest transaction shall not be “void or voidable solely” because of the director’s conflict or “solely because the director or officer is present at or participates in the meeting of the board or committee which authorizes the contract or transaction, or solely because any such director’s or officer’s votes are counted for such purpose,” provided at least one of three conditions are satisfied. Subsection (a)(1) shields transactions approved by “a majority of the disinterested directors” provided there has been full disclosure of the material facts relating both to the transaction and to the director’s conflict of interest. Subsection (a)(2) shields transactions “specifically approved in good faith by vote of the shareholders,” again following full disclosure. Subsection (a)(3) shields a transaction that is “fair as to the corporation as of the time it is authorized, approved or ratified, by the board of directors, a committee or the shareholders.”[1] The three subsections are in the disjunctive, so satisfying any one will invoke the statute’s protection for the challenged transaction. Under DGCL § 144(b), an interested director may be counted towards the quorum necessary for board action.[2] Subsection (a) rejects common law cases like Globe Woolen that invalidate a conflicted interest transaction solely because the interested director voted on the transaction. Subsection (a) also rejects common law cases invalidating transactions in which a majority of the board is interested. So long as the transaction is approved by a majority of disinterested directors, even if they be less than a quorum, the transaction is not void or voidable solely on any of those grounds. Because the statute does not fully validate related party transactions, but only shields them from per se invalidation, a critical question is whether valid action under the statute precludes judicial review of a properly approved transaction. Unfortunately, there is surprisingly little case law on the effect of approval by the disinterested directors. The leading Delaware case remains Puma v. Marriott,[3] in which a disgruntled Marriott Corporation shareholder challenged the corporation’s purchase of six other companies from the Marriott family. At the time of the transaction, the Marriott family collectively owned 44% of Marriott Corporation’s stock. Four of the nine directors were Marriott family members. The acquisition was unanimously approved by the five disinterested directors. Without reference to § 144, the court held that on those facts the business judgment rule was the applicable standard of review. Some commentators contend the same rule applies to transactions reviewed under § 144(a)(1).[4] Dicta in at least one Delaware supreme court decision seemingly supports this view.[5] It also is supported by a few decisions from other jurisdictions interpreting comparable statutes.[6]

Contrary to the VC, I don't regard the state of Delaware law as "murky." Rather, I would describe it as "sparse but reasonably well settled." As I have written elsewhere:

... even in cases implicating loyalty claims, Delaware corporate law places great emphasis on deference to director decisions. Under DGCL section 144(a), approval by a majority of fully informed and disinterested directors effectively immunizes a related-party transaction from meaningful judicial review. Per Puma v. Marriott, approval by disinterested directors invokes the business judgment rule as the standard of review for conflicted-interest transactions. Likewise, in Marciano v. Nakash, the Delaware Supreme Court held that “approval by fully-informed disinterested directors under section 144(a)(1) . . . permits invocation of the business judgment rule and limits judicial review to issues of gift or waste with the burden of proof upon the party attacking the transaction.”

Stephen M. Bainbridge et. al., The Convergence of Good Faith and Oversight, 55 UCLA L. Rev. 559, 602–03 (2008).

One can debate whether Marciano's statement is dicta (I've wobbled on that issue myself), but it's still the leading Delaware Supreme Court decision on point (pace Benihana).

There is, however, a more interesting wrinkle. Delaware courts have not always read section 144 literally. Back to my Corporate Law treatise:

In Fliegler v. Lawrence, defendant John C. Lawrence was president of Agau Mines, Inc., a gold and silver mining corporation. Lawrence had individually acquired some antimony properties, which he offered to Agau. In consultation with Lawrence, the Agau board declined on grounds that the corporation’s legal and financial position did not allow it to undertake the venture. Lawrence then formed the United States Antimony Co. (USAC), to which the properties were transferred. USAC granted Agau an option to acquire USAC in exchange for Agau stock, which Agau eventually exercised. The decision to exercise the option was approved by the shareholders. Dissenting Agau shareholders then sued. Defendants relied on DGCL § 144(a)(2) in arguing that shareholder approval relieved defendants of the common law obligation to prove the transaction’s fairness. The court agreed that shareholder ratification of a conflicted interest transaction shifted the burden of proof from the defendants to the objecting shareholders. On the facts of this case, however, the burden would not shift. A majority of the shares voted in favor of the transaction had been cast by the interested defendants in their capacities as Agau shareholders. In the court’s view, those votes should not count. Instead, only the votes cast by disinterested shareholders count and only the vote of a majority of such disinterested shareholders has the desired burden-shifting effect. The court’s reading of § 144 is inconsistent with a plain-meaning approach to statutory construction. Section 144(a)(1) requires approval by “a majority of the disinterested directors,” but § 144(a)(2) requires only approval by a “vote of the shareholders.” The statute’s drafters thus inserted a requirement of disinterest in (a)(1) but not in (a)(2). Accordingly, on the face of the statute, shareholder approval ought to be effective even if the shareholders are not disinterested. Although the court was not faithful to the statutory language, its interpretation does appeal to common sense. Cases arising under these statutes confront courts with issues of ethics and morality, principles of fiduciary obligation, and situations in which the facts are all important. Consequently, the courts tend to treat the precise language of these provisions somewhat cavalierly.

Accordingly, the VC could have said something like this: Although section 144(a)(1) on its face only requires that the directors be disinterested, a requirement that such directors also be independent of those who have an interest in the transaction is implied. Cf. Davidowitz v. Edelman , 153 Misc. 2d 853, 857, 583 N.Y.S.2d 340, 343 (Sup. Ct. 1992), aff'd, 203 A.D.2d 234, 612 N.Y.S.2d 882 (1994) ("The close business and personal relations demonstrated among the committee members, the board and Edelman preclude this court from finding that the committee possessed the required disinterested independence" of a special litigation committee seeking termination of derivative litigation.); Egleston ex rel. Chesapeake Energy Corp. v. McClendon , 2014 OK CIV APP 11, ¶ 16, 318 P.3d 210, 217 ("For a director to be “independent,” he or she must be both disinterested and free from ‘the influence of other interested persons.’ Rales, 634 A.2d at 936;").



