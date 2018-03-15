Ronald Rotunda, RIP

There are numerous reports that my friend and former UIUC College of Law colleague Ron Rotunda has passed away. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.

We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our dear colleague Professor Ronald Rotunda yesterday. Professor Rotunda had an extraordinary legal career and was a prolific and well-respected scholar and a beloved colleague and professor. — Fowler School of Law (@Chapman_Law) March 15, 2018