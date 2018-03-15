« The Law and Entrepreneurship in Silicon Beach Conference at the Lowell Milken Institute for Business Law and Policy at the UCLA School of Law | Main

Ronald Rotunda, RIP

There are numerous reports that my friend and former UIUC College of Law colleague Ron Rotunda has passed away. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.

