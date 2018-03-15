Ronald Rotunda, RIP

There are numerous reports that my friend and former UIUC College of Law colleague Ron Rotunda has passed away. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our dear colleague Professor Ronald Rotunda yesterday. Professor Rotunda had an extraordinary legal career and was a prolific and well-respected scholar and a beloved colleague and professor.— Fowler School of Law (@Chapman_Law) March 15, 2018
The passing of @RonaldRotunda is a sad loss to the law, legal scholarship, and especially @Chapman_Law where he was a dear colleague, always full of energy and eager to talk big ideas, a prolific writer and beloved by his students. He will be greatly missed.— Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) March 15, 2018
