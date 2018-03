As previously explained, I'm enrolled in the University of Notre Dame's Satellite Theological Education Program (STEP) to pursue their Certificate in Doctrine. I've already taken three of the six required courses, as evidenced by my Certificate of Completion for the Course in Ecclesiology. This has been a tremendously worthwhile program, which has strengthened my faith and enabled me to learn so much more about that faith.

Be patient with me. God is not finished with me.