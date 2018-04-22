A Ridge Vineyards Trifecta Weekend

@RidgeVineyards 2015 Three Valleys is a wonderful wine for current drinking. Rich, warm, jammy blackberry, blueberry, and cherry. Soft tannins. Good acidity. Not for the cellar but I’m going to buy another half case to drink through ~2022 or so. pic.twitter.com/6zRDnpQz6E— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) April 20, 2018
2007 @RidgeVineyards Santa Cruz Mountains Estate was a great match for beef stew. Well balanced. Cassis. Blackberry. Leather. Cedar. Long but slightly sour finish. Had thrown a LOT of sediment, requiring careful decanting. Wish I had more. pic.twitter.com/IhHA8gKmb8— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) April 21, 2018
@RidgeVineyards Geyserville 2010. Excellent mature Zinfandel-based blend. Blackberry. Brambles. Slightly sour on the finish. Drink soon. pic.twitter.com/K1EkPxM4yl— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) April 23, 2018
