Always glad to see somebody deploying CST to study the law:

Professor Cassidy examines the criminal justice reform movement in the United States through the lens of Catholic social thought. In particular, he focuses on God’s gift of redemption and the Gospels’ directives that we love one another and show mercy toward the poor, the oppressed and the imprisoned. Cassidy then examines the implications of these fundamental Catholic teachings for the modern debate about the death penalty, sentencing reform, prisoner reentry and parole.

Cassidy, R. Michael, Catholic Social Thought and Criminal Justice Reform (April 3, 2018). Journal of Catholic Social Thought, Forthcoming; Boston College Law School Legal Studies Research Paper No. 476. Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=3155413