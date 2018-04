Danny sent along this note:

This is a clip from part of an interview that I did at the ABA Antitrust Spring Meeting two weeks ago: https://mobile.twitter.com/PaRRGlobal/status/986306213854969856/video/1. I discussed 5,000 of regulation of competition from Moses at Mt. Sinai to the present (with acknowledgement of the anti-monopoly provision of the Mexican constitution of 1857). The clip includes some of religious antecedents of the Sherman Act.