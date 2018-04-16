RIP, Lynn Stout

Stunning news comes in an email from UCLA Law Dean Jennifer Mnookin:

Dear Colleagues;

I am so sorry to share the extremely sad news that our former colleague, Lynn Stout, who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, passed away this morning. Lynn was on the UCLA faculty from 2001 to 2012, and then moved to Cornell Law School. With his permission, I am passing along to all of you the email notice that the Eduardo Peñalver, Cornell’s dean, shared with his colleagues this morning. If I learn more about the memorial service or other details, I will of course share that information, as well as any contact information for condolences to her family.

All best,



Jennifer

-------------------------------

Dear Colleagues —

I write to share the sad news that Lynn Stout passed away peacefully this morning after a long struggle with cancer. In her final days, she was never alone and was surrounded by loved ones.

Lynn faced her diagnosis with courage and optimism. Like the consummate scholar she was, she continued to work tirelessly on her academic projects, even throughout her treatment. In recent weeks, she completed the manuscripts to two new books that will be published in the coming year.

Lynn was a force of nature. In a relatively short period of time, she touched many lives here in Ithaca, and I will greatly miss her presence in Myron Taylor Hall. I know I speak for all of the Law School community in conveying my deepest condolences to Lynn’s family, particularly her two young sons, Dan and David, for their loss.

According to her wishes, there will be a memorial in New York City, and I will pass along details about that gathering as soon as they are available.

Best wishes,

Eduardo