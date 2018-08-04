What I'm reading

Just finished: Good Guys by Steven Brust https://t.co/tmPxzYXviB @StevenBrust Creative, imaginative contemporary fantasy. Without vampires or werewolves (yeah!). Recommended. — Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) April 9, 2018

Just finished: A Mad Catastrophe by Geoffrey Wawro https://t.co/cxIWaroJWg The guns of August 1914 from an Austro-Hungarian perspective. Excellent review of how Hapsburg stumbled incompetently into war, but very repetitive. Needed a hard edit. Sill, recommended. — Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) April 9, 2018

Just bought/haven't yet read: Thomas Aquinas: Spiritual Master by Robert Barron https://t.co/NeJ3KtoLpg via @bishopbarron — Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) April 9, 2018

Just bought/haven't yet read: Vibrant Paradoxes: The Both/And of Catholicism by Robert Barron for https://t.co/XJOFE3Cu8j — Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) April 9, 2018