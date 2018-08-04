Your periodic reminder that shareholder proposals relating to corporate political contributions are not neutral

From Harvard's corporate governance blog:

Corporate lobbying disclosure remains a top shareholder proposal topic for 2016. A coalition of at least 74 investors have filed proposals at 50 companies asking for lobbying reports that include federal and state lobbying payments, payments to trade associations used for lobbying, and payments to any tax-exempt organization that writes and endorses model legislation. ... This initiative is coordinated and supported by AFSCME and Walden Asset Management, of Boston Trust & Investment Management Company.

AFSCME's political connections with the Democrats are well known, of course, but Walden Asset Management is not exactly a nonpartisan outfit. They bill themselves as emphasizing "environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and shareholder advocacy." And if you run a donor search for their employees on OpenSecrets you find that all--ALL--of their employee donations went to Democrats or affiliated left-wing groups (except maybe the donation to American Assn of Equipment Lessors).

This is not some nonpartisan, good government effort. It is an effort by the left to defund the right, which the former assumes is funded by big corporations. In an era of SJW CEOs, however, that assumption seems less and less plausible.