A populist response to Kevin Williamson's infamous Marie Antoinette moment

Back in 2015 Presidential election former National Review writer Kevin Williamson (he of the 30-second Atlantic career) wrote a piece that basically said rural American just needs to get off its collective ass and move for opportunity:

... the best thing that people trapped in poverty in these undercapitalized and dysfunctional communities could do is — move. Get the hell out of Dodge, or Eastern Kentucky, or the Bronx.

And then during the presidential election, he doubled down:

If you spend time in hardscrabble, white upstate New York, or eastern Kentucky, or my own native West Texas, and you take an honest look at the welfare dependency, the drug and alcohol addiction, the family anarchy — which is to say, the whelping of human children with all the respect and wisdom of a stray dog — you will come to an awful realization. It wasn’t Beijing. It wasn’t even Washington, as bad as Washington can be. It wasn’t immigrants from Mexico, excessive and problematic as our current immigration levels are. It wasn’t any of that. Nothing happened to them. There wasn’t some awful disaster. There wasn’t a war or a famine or a plague or a foreign occupation. Even the economic changes of the past few decades do very little to explain the dysfunction and negligence — and the incomprehensible malice — of poor white America. So the gypsum business in Garbutt ain’t what it used to be. There is more to life in the 21st century than wallboard and cheap sentimentality about how the Man closed the factories down. The truth about these dysfunctional, downscale communities is that they deserve to die. Economically, they are negative assets. Morally, they are indefensible. Forget all your cheap theatrical Bruce Springsteen crap. Forget your sanctimony about struggling Rust Belt factory towns and your conspiracy theories about the wily Orientals stealing our jobs. Forget your goddamned gypsum, and, if he has a problem with that, forget Ed Burke, too. The white American underclass is in thrall to a vicious, selfish culture whose main products are misery and used heroin needles. Donald Trump’s speeches make them feel good. So does OxyContin. What they need isn’t analgesics, literal or political. They need real opportunity, which means that they need real change, which means that they need U-Haul.

I'm proud to say my response to Williamson led him to block me on Twitter.

Anyway, I had a flashback to that nonsense today while doing research on my project on corporate purpose in a populist era. In a classic anthology of writing by Southern Agrarians, Herbert Agar wrote:

So far from providing freedom, monopoly capitalism does not even desire it. To be sure, a cardinal tenet of its economic theory is that both capital and labor should be ‘free.’ But this only means that they must be allowed to flow backward and forward from area to area and from industry to industry, wherever the highest rate of profit is to be found. In terms of labor this means that a workman had better be ‘free’ from a home, because if he had a home he would not be sufficiently mobile. He had better be free from personal responsibilities; above all, he had better be free from children.

Conservatives are supposed to be abut the permanent things. About what ties them to family, tradition, customs, and communities. Not U-Hauls.