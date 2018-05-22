Delaware Vice Chancellor Travis Laster's Controversial Decision in Aruba

Delaware Chancellor Travis Laster kicked some serious plaintiff lawyer butt. Part Ihttps://t.co/MinE2eK3i9 pic.twitter.com/hjm0F3sU3Q — Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) May 22, 2018

Delaware Chancellor Travis Laster kicked some serious plaintiff lawyer butt. Part II

I'm not an litigator, but it seems to me arguing that the judge made "ridiculous" and "absurd" rulings is not a way to win friends and influence the outcome.https://t.co/MinE2eK3i9 pic.twitter.com/vdELa5c2BD — Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) May 22, 2018

Delaware Chancellor Travis Laster kicked some serious plaintiff lawyer butt. Part III

It doesn't seem to me that accusing a judge of acting in bad faith is a bright move, especially when you litigate cases in front of the judge all the time.https://t.co/MinE2eK3i9 pic.twitter.com/EQQ0DKXA7Z — Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) May 22, 2018

Delaware Chancellor Travis Laster kicked some serious plaintiff lawyer butt. Part IV

Do the lawyers at Grant & Eisenhoffer really think Laster stays up night thinking about ways to show up Leo Strine?https://t.co/MinE2eK3i9 pic.twitter.com/H7RkK4C6x8 — Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) May 22, 2018

Delaware Chancellor Travis Laster kicked some serious plaintiff lawyer butt. Part V

I have no reason to suck up to Laster, so trust me on this one: he is a legal titan (even if he is wrong about the geography of Revlon-land).https://t.co/MinE2eK3i9 pic.twitter.com/A8r1i1N9HN — Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) May 22, 2018