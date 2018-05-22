Delaware Vice Chancellor Travis Laster's Controversial Decision in Aruba

Delaware Chancellor Travis Laster kicked some serious plaintiff lawyer butt. Part Ihttps://t.co/MinE2eK3i9 pic.twitter.com/hjm0F3sU3Q— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) May 22, 2018
Delaware Chancellor Travis Laster kicked some serious plaintiff lawyer butt. Part II— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) May 22, 2018
I'm not an litigator, but it seems to me arguing that the judge made "ridiculous" and "absurd" rulings is not a way to win friends and influence the outcome.https://t.co/MinE2eK3i9 pic.twitter.com/vdELa5c2BD
Delaware Chancellor Travis Laster kicked some serious plaintiff lawyer butt. Part III— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) May 22, 2018
It doesn't seem to me that accusing a judge of acting in bad faith is a bright move, especially when you litigate cases in front of the judge all the time.https://t.co/MinE2eK3i9 pic.twitter.com/EQQ0DKXA7Z
Delaware Chancellor Travis Laster kicked some serious plaintiff lawyer butt. Part IV— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) May 22, 2018
Do the lawyers at Grant & Eisenhoffer really think Laster stays up night thinking about ways to show up Leo Strine?https://t.co/MinE2eK3i9 pic.twitter.com/H7RkK4C6x8
Delaware Chancellor Travis Laster kicked some serious plaintiff lawyer butt. Part V— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) May 22, 2018
I have no reason to suck up to Laster, so trust me on this one: he is a legal titan (even if he is wrong about the geography of Revlon-land).https://t.co/MinE2eK3i9 pic.twitter.com/A8r1i1N9HN
Some will argue that Delaware Chancellor Travis Laster protests too much and therefore seems weak. I don't share that new, but admittedly he does come off as a bit defensive.https://t.co/MinE2eK3i9— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) May 22, 2018
