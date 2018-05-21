For students of fiduciary law

New Research Handbook on Fiduciary Law https://t.co/uksslmWI1R. Edited by @BYULawSchool Dean @professor_smith & @DePaulLaw's Andrew S. Gold, with chapters by leading experts that shed new light on this rapidly growing field of study. Read free chapters: https://t.co/t7Mdnttz2V pic.twitter.com/hesaGA2Mb4 — Elgar Law (@Elgar_Law) May 21, 2018

FYI: MY essay on The Parable of the Talents is one of the chapters. Amazon link: