Manhattan Institute Report on Proxy Advisory Firms

Shareholder voting is dominated by institutional investors. The SEC requires institutional investors to vote on corporate proxy matters but allows them to discharge this duty by relying on the voting guidelines of third-party proxy advisory firms. Proxy advisory companies have come under increasing scrutiny and criticism in recent years. This report seeks to inform current reform efforts with a review of the best empirical evidence on these firms.

KEY FINDINGS

Proxy advisory firms lack transparency. The leading proxy advisors do not publicly disclose how they develop their voting guidelines or the results of any testing to demonstrate that their recommendations are accurate.