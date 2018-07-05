Republican SEC Commissioner Piwowar to Leave July 7

Bloomberg reports:

SEC Commissioner Michael Piwowar will depart on July 7, Piwowar confirms in a telephone call with Bloomberg Law.

Piwowar’s term ends in June, but SEC commissioners can stay on about 18 months beyond the end of their term.

“My plans right now are to fulfill my term and figure out what’s next,” Piwowar said.

Piwowar, a Republican, served as acting chairman from Jan. to May 2017. He joined the SEC in August 2013.