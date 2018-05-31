UCLA and the Atlantic think conservatives and populists have nothing to contribute to understanding America

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block is making a huge deal out of a program UCLA and The Atlantic sponsored a "conversation" about the state of the American republic:

America is at a crossroads. Internal political strife has caused a reckoning — a rethinking of who we are and what we are about. Is the United States still the beacon of freedom and hope? Is the American Dream still alive? And, perhaps most crucial: Is the American Idea working for everyone?

The Atlantic explored the state of America and pondered its future. At the core, we asked: Who are we and who do we want to be?