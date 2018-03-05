What happens when shareholders claim the board of directors paid to much in a corporate acquisition

First- let's say that Ps think their company is proposing to make a remarkably overpriced acquisition, for instance for vanity-type reasons. (Think HP/Autonomy). There is no question of a loyalty or lack of independence. If there is evidence that the price is 'insane' (in the words of the not-so-lamented Crazy Eddie) - that it seems to be way higher than any rational analysis could justify-could we see demand excused under Aronson's second prong, and then injunctive relief? And, given the role of both officers and directors in the deal, would you see support for going after the officers too? (Might officers even be financially on the hook for this given that 102b7 doesn't help them?)