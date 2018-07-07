Beef Medallions with Caramelized Tomato Mushroom Pan Sauce, Broken Spaghetti Risotto, Chopped Caprese Salad, and Fattoria di Fèlsina Berardenga Fontalloro 2011

For dinner last night, I made two recipes from Chef John of the Food Wishes You Tube channel: Beef Medallions with Caramelized Tomato Mushroom Pan Sauce (like Chef John I used an All-Clad skillet without a nonstick coating; it develops great fond) and Broken Spaghetti Risotto. I also made a chopped Caprese salad from a Food Network recipe. I couldn't get the cut spaghetti locally and although I could have just cut up some regular spaghetti, I bought some Barilla Cut Spaghetti from Amazon. All three were delicious.

I poured a 2011 Fattoria di Fèlsina Berardenga Fontalloro. Still very young with firm tannins, but it's well balanced with deep raspberry, cherry, and plum flavors and aromas. For near term consumption I recommend double decanting. Or cellaring for another 5 years. Grade: 91