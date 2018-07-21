Yes. Grilled pork chops with spicy peach glaze, red potatoes, and spinach salad. Brine the chops. Grill 5 minutes per side. @RidgeVineyards Three Valleys Zinfandel 2015 was a lovely match. pic.twitter.com/4R84QaIJYo

Here’s the recipe for the glaze:

1 cup peach preserves

1/2 cup sherry vinegar

1 tbl bourbon

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1/8 tsp each cayenne pepper, salt, black pepper

Combine and reduce by 1/3 over med heat

Set aside 1/4 cup to glaze pork chops

Add 3 diced peaches. Med heat 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/qWD5ys86Ss