Yes. Grilled pork chops with spicy peach glaze, red potatoes, and spinach salad. Brine the chops. Grill 5 minutes per side. @RidgeVineyards Three Valleys Zinfandel 2015 was a lovely match. pic.twitter.com/4R84QaIJYo— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) July 22, 2018
Here’s the recipe for the glaze:— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) July 22, 2018
1 cup peach preserves
1/2 cup sherry vinegar
1 tbl bourbon
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1/8 tsp each cayenne pepper, salt, black pepper
Combine and reduce by 1/3 over med heat
Set aside 1/4 cup to glaze pork chops
Add 3 diced peaches. Med heat 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/qWD5ys86Ss
Social Media