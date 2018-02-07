My personal evolution towards a reformed right of center populism. Let's hope the GOP tags along.

I've been thinking a lot about populism lately, both for professional reasons (see forthcoming projects to be announced shortly) and personal ones. Having imbibed the heady nectar of traditional conservatism from Edmund Burke and his great American interpreter Russell Kirk, I once looked down on populism. Indeed, back in 2010, I quoted Kirk on populism:

Populism is a revolt against the Smart Guys. I am very ready to confess that the present Smart Guys, as represented by the dominant mentality of the Academy and of what the Bergers call the Knowledge Class today, are insufficiently endowed with right reason and moral imagination. But it would not be an improvement to supplant them by persons of thoroughgoing ignorance and incompetence.

There is still much that I find problematic about populism. In particular, many of the populist writers I've been reading hold views—especially on race—that are highly distasteful. This is hardly surprising, given that populism has often been “one of the nastiest of American political movements.” F.H. Buckley, Conservatism: Beyond Trump, Mod. Age, Spr. 2018. The Southern agrarians, in particular held severely retrograde views on race and, albeit to a lesser extent, class. See Peter Kolozi, Conservatives Against Capitalism: From the Industrial Revolution to Globalization 83 (2017) (discussing the Southern agrarian project’s subordination of “poor whites and African Americans”).

As I wrote back when I explained my decision to support Donald Trump's presidential run:

Peggy Noonan wrote that:

I keep thinking of how Donald Trump got to be the very likely Republican nominee. There are many answers and reasons, but my thoughts keep revolving around the idea of protection. It is a theme that has been something of a preoccupation in this space over the years, but I think I am seeing it now grow into an overall political dynamic throughout the West. There are the protected and the unprotected. The protected make public policy. The unprotected live in it. The unprotected are starting to push back, powerfully. The protected are the accomplished, the secure, the successful—those who have power or access to it. They are protected from much of the roughness of the world. More to the point, they are protected from the world they have created. Again, they make public policy and have for some time. I want to call them the elite to load the rhetorical dice, but let’s stick with the protected. They are figures in government, politics and media. They live in nice neighborhoods, safe ones. Their families function, their kids go to good schools, they’ve got some money. All of these things tend to isolate them, or provide buffers. Some of them—in Washington it is important officials in the executive branch or on the Hill; in Brussels, significant figures in the European Union—literally have their own security details. Because they are protected they feel they can do pretty much anything, impose any reality. They’re insulated from many of the effects of their own decisions.

The protected were thus protected, if you will, from the effects of their decisions on the rest of society:

You see the dynamic in many spheres. In Hollywood, as we still call it, where they make our rough culture, they are careful to protect their own children from its ill effects. In places with failing schools, they choose not to help them through the school liberation movement—charter schools, choice, etc.—because they fear to go up against the most reactionary professional group in America, the teachers unions. They let the public schools flounder. But their children go to the best private schools. This is a terrible feature of our age—that we are governed by protected people who don’t seem to care that much about their unprotected fellow citizens.

Life thus has been good for the protected:

But the unprotected watched and saw. They realized the protected were not looking out for them, and they inferred that they were not looking out for the country, either. The unprotected came to think they owed the establishment—another word for the protected—nothing, no particular loyalty, no old allegiance. Mr. Trump came from that.

I've been very lucky in life. I've made it into the outer fringes of the protected class. But I'm one generation out of the unprotected class and my heart is still with them. I share their values and, perhaps most important, their religious beliefs. The secularism and "progressive" values of the new elites have no appeal for me. So I get why Trump emerged. The messenger doubtless is deeply flawed. Trump is no Washington, that's for sure. Donald Trump would not have been my first choice as a GOP nominee. He would't have been my 100th choice. But if the counter-revolutionaries decide they want Trump as the nominee, I will not oppose them. And I will hope that the counter-revolution has now become too big for one deeply and profoundly flawed man to derail.

Progressive policies are no panacea for the problems of the unprotected. Indeed, to the contrary, progressives stand in opposition to the unprotected.

I draw here on a book to which I came belatedly, Joel Kotkin's The New Class Conflict. In it he notes that 95% of income gains during Obama's first term went to the top 1%. He quotes a Huffington Post author as opining that "the rising tide has lifted fewer boars during the Obama years--and the ones it's lifted have been mostly yachts." (4)

This should not surprise us. Peter Temin sought to explore the now well-documented extreme polarization of income and wealth over the last generation in the US. In seeking to explain it, he split the working population into two sectors. He calls one the “primary” or “core” sector, and estimates it embraces about “thirty percent of the population” It is dominated by finance and technology and consists mainly of college educated workers and managers. In other words, the core or primary sector is what Noonan calls the protected class.

Kotkin breaks the protected class into two groups. At the very top, in terms of wealth and income, are the oligarchs of finance and tech. (6-7) Just below them are the Clerisy, which consist of those working at the top of the academic, media, government, and nonprofit sectors. (8) They created and propagate the political worldview Klotkin aptly calls “gentry liberalism,” which has become the prevailing political alignment among both the Clerisy and the Oligarchs.

Gentry liberalism is not concerned with the interests of working and middle class Americans. Instead, it is focused on advancing and protecting the interests of the much smaller—but much more affluent—managerial and knowledge classes and the public sector. Put simply, gentry liberalism is about perpetuating the distinction between the protected and unprotected classes.

Gentry liberalism, identity politics, and abortion make up the tripod on which the modern Democratic Party rests and all of them are deal breakers for me. Which leaves one with the GOP. Bummer.

If the GOP has any sense, it will recognize that the protected class is turning its back on the party.

Here's some interesting statistics from Joel Kotkin's book:

Out of the 10 political groups to which the top 1% of the top 1% (the 0.01%?) contributed, 8 were liberal.

Obama won 8 of the country's 10 wealthiest counties. Most by double digits

The inference to be drawn, of course, is that the future of the GOP must be one of detaching itself from the 1%, especially the tech and finance oligarchs who openly embrace progressive values, and embracing a reformed populism.

In sum, I find myself moving towards a reformed right of center populism. I expect to be writing about it a lot in this space (maybe leading up to a book). I hope the GOP follows along.